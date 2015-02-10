        
About 20 Labrador Land Protectors occupied the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday morning. Photo by Mike Hynes.
Photo by Mikey G / Flickr.
Photo by Jenne Nolan.
Photo: Homeless Hub / Flickr
Photo by Brian Carey.
About 20 Labrador Land Protectors occupied the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday morning. Photo by Mike Hynes.

Land protectors occupy government office, demand Muskrat Falls be “shut down”

Photo by Mikey G / Flickr.

BOOK REVIEW: “Beyond Banksters” by Joyce Nelson

Joyce Nelson’s "Beyond Banksters" is an eye-...

Photo by Jenne Nolan.

The Independent’s Top Stories of 2016

Indigenous rights and economic inequality dominated The Independent's coverage of...

Photo: Homeless Hub / Flickr

Persistence of massive child poverty in Canada a national disgrace

And not just at Christmas time.

Photo by Brian Carey.

Navigating sexism within a class divide

Cathy Bennett recently came out about the...

Rocket Bakery Banner

NEWS

About 20 Labrador Land Protectors occupied the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday morning. Photo by Mike Hynes.

Land protectors occupy government office, demand Muskrat Falls be “shut down”

By: | January 9, 2017

"We will take the actions necessary to ensure the continuation of our peopl...

Photo by Jenne Nolan.

The Independent’s Top Stories of 2016

By: | December 31, 2016

Indigenous rights and economic inequality dominated The Independent's cover...

Facebook photo.

“We should all be fighting together and standing together”: Mark Gruchy

By: | December 15, 2016

An interview with the 2016 N.L. Human Rights Award recipient....

OPINION

Ed Finn

BOOK REVIEW: “Beyond Banksters” by Joyce Nelson

By: | January 6, 2017

Joyce Nelson’s "Beyond Banksters" is an eye-opening, must-read exposé of...

Ed Finn

Persistence of massive child poverty in Canada a national disgrace

By: | December 17, 2016

And not just at Christmas time....

Michelle Keep

Navigating sexism within a class divide

By: | December 16, 2016

Cathy Bennett recently came out about the unfair sexist harassment she rece...

LETTERS

Liberal backbenchers hold the power

From: Paul Lane
July 11, 2016

“If 10 or more of you get together as a united group you have the power to demand change to this horrible budget. If cabinet is unwilling to act, cross the floor and form the Official Opposition.”

+ More

Sustaining Organizations May 10

#GoIndy2015

Indy Editor Justin Brake’s interview on CBC Radio’s Labrador Morning

Indy Editor Justin Brake’s interview on CBC Radio’s Labrador Morning

By: | February 14, 2015

Justin Brake talks about #GoIndy2015 and why independent journalism and ind...

Leisha Sagan #GoIndy2015

Indy columnist Leisha Sagan #GoIndy2015

By: | February 12, 2015

"I want an Independent media for myself and for my children, to help them l...

Peter Willie Youngtree’s #GoIndy2015 Pledge Song

Peter Willie Youngtree’s #GoIndy2015 Pledge Song

By: | February 10, 2015

St. John's songwriter Peter Willie Youngtree pens a tune for #GoIndy2015...

Sunday Indygestion Weekly Newsletter

SEARCH

Indy Tees at Broken Books