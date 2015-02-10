        
Photo by Jenne Nolan.
Photo: Homeless Hub / Flickr
Photo by Brian Carey.
Facebook photo.
Upward of 100 million single-use plastic bags are used each year in St. John's, City Councillor Sheilagh O'Leary estimates, many of them ending up in the city's oceanside landfill at Robin Hood Bay. Photo by Colin Delaney.
Photo by Jenne Nolan.

The Independent’s Top Stories of 2016

Indigenous rights and economic inequality dominated The Independent's coverage of...

Photo: Homeless Hub / Flickr

Persistence of massive child poverty in Canada a national disgrace

And not just at Christmas time.

Photo by Brian Carey.

Navigating sexism within a class divide

Cathy Bennett recently came out about the...

Facebook photo.

“We should all be fighting together and standing together”: Mark Gruchy

An interview with the 2016 N.L. Human Rights...

Upward of 100 million single-use plastic bags are used each year in St. John's, City Councillor Sheilagh O'Leary estimates, many of them ending up in the city's oceanside landfill at Robin Hood Bay. Photo by Colin Delaney.

Province moving closer to plastic bag ban

"We do not need this plastic in our environment...

Rocket Bakery Banner

NEWS

Photo by Jenne Nolan.

The Independent’s Top Stories of 2016

By: | December 31, 2016

Indigenous rights and economic inequality dominated The Independent's cover...

Facebook photo.

“We should all be fighting together and standing together”: Mark Gruchy

By: | December 15, 2016

An interview with the 2016 N.L. Human Rights Award recipient....

Upward of 100 million single-use plastic bags are used each year in St. John's, City Councillor Sheilagh O'Leary estimates, many of them ending up in the city's oceanside landfill at Robin Hood Bay. Photo by Colin Delaney.

Province moving closer to plastic bag ban

By: | December 8, 2016

"We do not need this plastic in our environment," says environment minister...

OPINION

Ed Finn

Persistence of massive child poverty in Canada a national disgrace

By: | December 17, 2016

And not just at Christmas time....

Michelle Keep

Navigating sexism within a class divide

By: | December 16, 2016

Cathy Bennett recently came out about the unfair sexist harassment she rece...

Ed Finn

‘The future’s not ours to see’ — but it is ours to shape

By: | December 7, 2016

What we need to know about neoliberalism. (Part 3 of 3)...

LETTERS

Liberal backbenchers hold the power

From: Paul Lane
July 11, 2016

“If 10 or more of you get together as a united group you have the power to demand change to this horrible budget. If cabinet is unwilling to act, cross the floor and form the Official Opposition.”

+ More

Sustaining Organizations May 10

#GoIndy2015

Indy Editor Justin Brake’s interview on CBC Radio’s Labrador Morning

Indy Editor Justin Brake’s interview on CBC Radio’s Labrador Morning

By: | February 14, 2015

Justin Brake talks about #GoIndy2015 and why independent journalism and ind...

Leisha Sagan #GoIndy2015

Indy columnist Leisha Sagan #GoIndy2015

By: | February 12, 2015

"I want an Independent media for myself and for my children, to help them l...

Peter Willie Youngtree’s #GoIndy2015 Pledge Song

Peter Willie Youngtree’s #GoIndy2015 Pledge Song

By: | February 10, 2015

St. John's songwriter Peter Willie Youngtree pens a tune for #GoIndy2015...

Sunday Indygestion Weekly Newsletter

SEARCH

Indy Tees at Broken Books