Between 1,000 and 2,000 people formed a human shield around the Masjid-an-Noor Mosque in St. John's Friday. Photo by Justin Brake.

People form “human shield” around St. John’s Mosque

By: | February 3, 2017

The act of solidarity comes less than a week after the Quebec Mosque Shooti...

The Masjid an-Noor Mosque in St. John's. Facebook photo.

“We can mobilize”: N.L. Human Rights Chair after Quebec mosque shootings

By: | January 31, 2017

Solidarity actions with Muslim Canadians being organized in St. John’s an...

Residents of North West River protested by holding a snowshoe and boil-up on Lake Melville. Photo courtesy Jan Morrison.

Women’s March on Washington elicits solidarity from Labrador, St. John’s

By: | January 21, 2017

"This behaviour will not be tolerated amongst our leaders here in Canada," ...

Ed Finn

World’s super-rich are wrecking the planet

By: | February 2, 2017

But they plan to survive civilization’s collapse....

Hans Rollmann

Revue 2016: The good, the bad and the ugly

By: | January 26, 2017

Rising Tide Theatre strikes again in hilariously highlighting the absurdity...

Marilyn Reid

I remember Occupy

By: | January 25, 2017

Have our values and the way we approach activism changed in the past five y...

Dear Kellie Leitch: fear tactics will not work

From: M. Stockland
January 31, 2017

Using divisive tactics, inflammatory language and nationalist rhetoric to further your proposed policies will place you firmly on the wrong side of history.

