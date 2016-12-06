To remember the 14 women murdered on Dec. 6, 1989 at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, and take action to eliminate gender-based violence.

It’s Dec. 6, a day many Canadians will remember the 14 women murdered on this day in 1989 at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal.

To mark what has since been designated a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women St. John’s Status of Women Council Executive Director Jenny Wright took to social media this morning to share a list of 14 things “we can do everyday to end violence against women”.

14 Things We Can Do Everyday To End Violence Against Women

Let us work together to break down the institutions that create and foster gender inequality, wherever we see it. Let us demand our government uphold the enshrined human rights of women in their entirety. Let us support women-serving organizations who do the bulk of violence prevention work and do it well. Let us never forget that violence against women is preventable. It is a learned behaviour and it can be unlearned. Let us not slut shame or victim blame. Let us believe women. Let us honour and foster feminism. Let us invest in school-based violence prevention programs, where girls and boys lean how to stop the violence — for good. Let us recognize violence against all women — including trans* women, senior and Indigenous women, sex workers, disabled, young and women new to our country. Let us collaborate, and let us disagree in safety. Let us hold each other accountable. Let us continue to fight for a fairer justice system. Let us challenge harmful representations of women in media. And, finally, let’s honour women’s history, including this day — December 6th.

