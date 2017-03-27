Independent columnist nominated for regional journalism award

Hans Rollmann’s commentary on Ball Government’s proposed across-the-board cuts named a finalist in the Atlantic Journalism Awards.

Independent columnist Hans Rollmann has been named one of three finalists in the Commentary category of this year’s Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs).

Last April Rollmann, who has been writing for The Independent since the publication re-launched as an online media outlet in 2011, wrote an op-ed called “Once upon a time, there was a fiscal crisis…” which addressed the provincial government’s idea of “across the board cuts” in response to the province’s mounting fiscal crisis.

This marks the first year The Independent has entered its work in the AJAs since becoming a non-profit media outlet in 2014.

Other Newfoundland and Labrador media outlets represented in the AJA finals include CBC, VOCM, NTV, Atlantic Business Magazine, The Telegram, Radio-Canada, and The Labradorian.

Click here for a full list of Atlantic Journalism Awards finalists.

The AJA Awards Gala will be held in St. John’s on May 6.

