Indy editor challenges Prime Minister on press freedom

On Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to announce he was “celebrat[ing] the important role journalists play in promoting democracy around the world.”

May 3 marked World Press Freedom Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 as an annual occasion to “inform citizens of violations of press freedom,” to “encourage and develop initiatives in favour of press freedom, and to assess the state of press freedom worldwide.”

In its annual World Press Freedom Index, released last week, global press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Canada 22nd in the world in terms of how countries treat their journalists. RSF cited charges against Justin Brake, a reporter and editor for this publication, for his reporting from the Indigenous-led occupation of Muskrat Falls in Labrador last year as one of the reasons Canada fell four positions in the global rankings.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning to recognize World Press Freedom Day, Trudeau said “journalistic freedom is widely recognized and respected in Canada,” and that “Canada will continue working to promote a vibrant and free press here and abroad.”

Brake is facing a civil charge and two criminal charges for following Indigenous land defenders onto the Muskrat Falls worksite, where he remained for three days to cover their occupation of the workers’ camp last October. The charges were initiated by Nalcor, the Newfoundland and Labrador crown energy corporation which is developing the multi-billion dollar project, and the RCMP.

The charges against Brake have been denounced by a wide range of media organizations, journalists, and press freedom organizations both in Canada and around the world. Canadian Journalists for Free Expression has launched a petition to have the charges dropped, and The Independent, a not-for-profit independent media outlet, has launched an online fundraiser for its legal defense fund.

Brake responded to Trudeau’s statement in a series of Tweets, highlighting the hypocrisy of a federal government speaking out in support of press freedom despite the current state of press freedom in Canada, where during Trudeau’s time as prime minister journalists have been spied on by police, forced to hand information on sources over to the RCMP, and in Brake’s case face potential jail time for following an important story. He challenged Trudeau to follow up his words with meaningful action.

On #WorldPressFreedomDay, we celebrate the important role journalists play in promoting democracy around the world: https://t.co/VjlB5bNJsb — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 1. .@JustinTrudeau: I’m relieved you agree journalists & their work are fundamental to democracy. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 2. As a journalist I am relieved to know our PM believes I have the right to follow and tell important stories of public interest. #cdnpoli — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 3. As I did when I covered the Indigenous-led occupation of #MuskratFalls last October: https://t.co/lp1Q17m9sE — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 4. After exhausting all options, including pleas to government, Innu, Inuit & settler Labradorians say they had only one option left. — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 5. When the political and legal institutions failed to protect them from imminent harm, they used their bodies to force political change. — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 6. At stake was their water, food, and way of life — all things protected under Canada’s constitution… — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 7. …and all things that your government has promised to safeguard by implementing the #TRC calls to action and #UNDRIP. — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau 8. As a journalist I documented an important response to the @liberal_party‘s and the @DwightBallMHA government’s failure to protect Innu… — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA 10. Canadians deserved and needed to see and hear the bodies and voices of those who occupied Muskrat Falls. — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA 11. Once they did, Newfoundlanders, Labradorians and people across Canada applied political pressure aimed at protecting lives in #Labrador. — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA 12. It was an astounding demonstration of #democracy & Canadian unity, facilitated by the flow of information & news through @IndependentNL — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA @IndependentNL 14. So why am I facing charges & being criminalized for covering this story–the same one that earned me a human rights award nomination? pic.twitter.com/Ik9j3Rhq4r — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA @IndependentNL 15. The charges against me have been cited by organizations & media outlets in Canada and around the world as an “attack on press freedom” — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

@JustinTrudeau @liberal_party @DwightBallMHA @IndependentNL 16. My case was cited in @RSF_en’s 2017 World Press Freedom Index as part of Canada’s drop to 22nd in the world: https://t.co/AHEQQCA3Qk — Justin Brake (@JustinBrakeNL) May 3, 2017

