The Independent wins Gold Atlantic Journalism Award

Hans Rollmann takes home top award for “Best Commentary”.
On Saturday The Independent was recognized with a Gold Atlantic Journalism Award (AJA) for the first time in the publication’s three years as a reader-supported non-profit media outlet.
Columnist and editor Hans Rollmann won the top nod in the “Best Commentary” category for his April 2016 op-ed “Once upon a time, there was a fiscal crisis…”
2017 marks the first year The Independent entered its work for consideration in the AJAs since becoming a non-profit outlet.