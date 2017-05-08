        

The Independent wins Gold Atlantic Journalism Award

By: | May 8, 2017

Hans Rollmann takes home top award for “Best Commentary”.

Indy columnist Hans Rollmann accepts his Gold Atlantic Journalism Award for "Best Commentary" of 2016.

On Saturday The Independent was recognized with a Gold Atlantic Journalism Award (AJA) for the first time in the publication’s three years as a reader-supported non-profit media outlet.

Columnist and editor Hans Rollmann won the top nod in the “Best Commentary” category for his April 2016 op-ed “Once upon a time, there was a fiscal crisis…”

2017 marks the first year The Independent entered its work for consideration in the AJAs since becoming a non-profit outlet.

Indy columnist Hans Rollmann poses with his Gold Atlantic Journalism Award for "Best Commentary" of 2016.

Hans Rollmann and Indy friends and contributors celebrated Rollmann’s award at the Atlantic Journalism Awards afterparty, May 6, 2017.

