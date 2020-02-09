When it comes to good evaluation, I always ask for college homework help in a reliable service. Usually these are written services that are recommended by my friends or acquaintances. When it comes to journalism, it's better to trust professionals, what would your future column look like in the best way.

The Power of Positive Thinking: Gordon McIntosh Edition

in Satire by

[DISCLAIMER: This is a work of fiction.]

INTERIOR. DAY. THE PREMIER’S OFFICE.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball sits at his desk, leaning back in his chair. His Chief of Staff, Greg Mercer, sits opposite.

Dwight: I think this is the way to go, I was comfortable with Gordie. I miss the guy.

Greg: Yeah, he has a way of explaining issues that, I dunno, makes me feel good.

Dwight: Power of positive thinking.

Greg: Tom Osborne is really into that too, you know, visualizing outcomes to make them happen.

Dwight: I’m picturing Seamus driving up to Confederation Building with a big truck load of federal money. What are you seeing, Greg?

Greg closes his eyes and ponders for a moment.

Greg: Hot turkey sandwich.

Greg opens his eyes.

Dwight: Dressing?

Greg: Ya knows.

Dwight: All about the dressing.

Greg: So we are hiring Gordie as… some kind of consultant?

Dwight: No, Nalcor is.

Greg: I’ll call Brendan Paddick, give him the news.

Dwight: Yeah, don’t mention this to Stan Marshall just yet.

Greg: Okay.

Dwight: I know Stan is a top man in the field but he does have a way of making a fellow feel dim.

Greg: I hear you.

Dwight: No worries this is going to look like more cronyism?

Greg: “I Am In Blood Stepp’d In So Far”

Dwight: Wha?

Greg: In for a penny, in for a pound?

Dwight: Right, gotcha. And, I mean, everyone deserves a decent job right?

Greg: Absolutely, Premier.

Minister of Natural Resources Siobhan Coady enters.

Siobhan: Wassssup!

Dwight: Wassssup!

Greg: Hello minister.

Dwight: You look tired, Siobhan.

Siobhan: I was up all night worrying about the price of oil.

Dwight: Ever try Zaleplon? Lights out, Sister.

Siobhan: Thanks for the tip, Premier.

Dwight: Greg and I were just talking about how we are bringing Gordon McIntosh back in the mix.

Siobhan: That would be nice, he’s always made me feel optimistic about things.

Greg: We’ll get Nalcor to hire him.

Siobhan: I know nuth-zing, I hear nuth-zing.

Greg: Sorry?

Dwight: Sergeant Shultz, Greg b’y! “Hogan’s Heroes”? That’s a good imitation, Siobhan.

Greg: I’m sorry, I don’t know what you are talking about.

Dwight: It was a television show. Before your time I guess.

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills, and Labour Chris Mitchelmore enters, clicking his heels. Salutes.

Chris: MR. PREMIER, SIR!

Dwight: At ease, Chris. What can we do for you?

Chris: I just got off the phone with Judy, Mr. Premier.

Dwight: Yes?

Chris: She’s heard about this new consultancy position and is wondering why Carla wasn’t considered.

