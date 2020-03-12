When it comes to good evaluation, I always ask for college homework help in a reliable service. Usually these are written services that are recommended by my friends or acquaintances. When it comes to journalism, it's better to trust professionals, what would your future column look like in the best way.

Four Entrepreneurial Ideas to Jump-start Our Economy

wordplay

Idea 1

I remix the song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire fifty-two times. The bulk of the song is unaffected. The initial line (“Do you remember? / The twenty-first night of September?”) is modified to replace “twenty-first” with another number. 

Numbers between one and thirty-one whose adjectival forms have three syllables will be available. In thirty-nine versions of the song, I also adjust the month named in the chorus and opening line. 

I sell DJs and/or bridal couples the version of the track that matches the wedding date.

The twelve October versions will be sold at a discount to reflect the lack of rhyme with “remember.” Another discount will apply for the four versions featuring the troublingly-technically-trisyllabic “eleventh.”

Consultations are available on request, but given COVID-19 concerns in-person meetings cost extra. See the chart below for details on date availability: 

Idea 2

For a fee, I update the Wikipedia page “List of notable cranks” to include the name of a person with whom my client perennially disagrees. This service will be useful for people who are forbidden or frightened to take a publicly argumentative stance. 

Academics with grievances against fellow practitioners of a narrow speciality; news reporters who are forbidden to tweet in any but the most perfectly inoffensive manner while their more favoured colleagues post fact-free “analysis” wherever and whenever they want; those whose non-profit workplaces are under the thrall of a funder with brain worms; people who work in communities so small their fear of petty revenge eclipses their desire to take principled stances—all will rush to hire me. 

For an added fee, I will get into earnest to-and-fros on the Wikipedia Talk page to try and protect the addition. I cannot guarantee my edits will last very long, but my client will in any case receive a commemorative screenshot. 

Idea 3

Scented candles help relieve stress. Driving is a stressful situation. Thus: a scented candle in a jar designed to minimize wax spillage, especially when placed in the cupholder. 

Dangerous?  Yes, driving certainly is. Candles could hardly worsen that. 

Idea 4

I purchase land and buildings in the town of Eastport, Newfoundland and Labrador, that once housed a mini-golf course/petting zoo/collection of fairy-tale tableaux called Family Funland. 

I lovingly restore its circa-2003 features (it was perfect). 

I re-open the business under the name New Funland.*  

*If criticized for nominative insularity, I reinvest profits to add a large and striking door with a set of weighing scales painted upon it. I rename the business New Funland and Libradoor.

