The Indy Presents: the 1st (and hopefully only) Pandemmies

Our readers have spoken! Here’s what you picked as the best parts of the plague year.



Best Pedestrian Mall Venue



Winner: Cojones



Honourable Mention: “whole damn thing”



Best Restaurant During a Pandemic



Winner: Bernard Stanley’s



Honourable Mention: El Greco’s in Goose Bay



Best Outdoor Place to Visit



Winner: Bannerman Park



Honourable Mention: Any of the abstract vagina statues



Best Transition to Providing Services Remotely



Winner: Piatto



Honourable Mention: My kid’s teacher, bless her heart



Best Employer During a Pandemic



Winner: Verafin



Honourable Mention: CERB



Dishonourable Mention: “Not Dominion”



Outstanding Community Organization



Winner: The Gathering Place



Honourable Mention: SHOP



Best Pandemic Media Coverage (Individual Journalist or Overall Publication)



Winner: Peter Cowan



Honourable Mention: David Maher for updates, Indy for hot takes



Best NL Arts & Entertainment Production During Pandemic



Winner: Shanneyganock Drive-in Concert



Honourable Mention: Stef Curran’s TikTok



Best Pandemic-Themed Song



Winner: The Police – Don’t Stand So Close to Me



Honourable Mention: Fortunate Son – the one about the new premier



Most Binge-able TV Show



Winner: Schitt’s Creek



Honourable Mention: Literal fall of the American empire on cable news



Best Pandemic Hobby Craze



Winner: Baking Bread



Honourable Mention: Ill-advised home renos



Best Haggie-ism



Winner: “Hope is a girl’s name, not a strategy”



Honourable Mention: **TIE** “Please don’t let them lick the handle of the shopping cart” and “If you use Tinder or Grindr, and you swipe right, you might be getting more than you bargained for”

Art by Gord Little.

