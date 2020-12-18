The Indy Presents: the 1st (and hopefully only) Pandemmies

Our readers have spoken! Here’s what you picked as the best parts of the plague year.
Best Pedestrian Mall Venue
Winner: Cojones
Honourable Mention: “whole damn thing”
Best Restaurant During a Pandemic
Winner: Bernard Stanley’s
Honourable Mention: El Greco’s in Goose Bay
Best Outdoor Place to Visit
Winner: Bannerman Park
Honourable Mention: Any of the abstract vagina statues
Best Transition to Providing Services Remotely
Winner: Piatto
Honourable Mention: My kid’s teacher, bless her heart
Best Employer During a Pandemic
Winner: Verafin
Honourable Mention: CERB
Dishonourable Mention: “Not Dominion”
Outstanding Community Organization
Winner: The Gathering Place
Honourable Mention: SHOP
Best Pandemic Media Coverage (Individual Journalist or Overall Publication)
Winner: Peter Cowan
Honourable Mention: David Maher for updates, Indy for hot takes
Best NL Arts & Entertainment Production During Pandemic
Winner: Shanneyganock Drive-in Concert
Honourable Mention: Stef Curran’s TikTok
Best Pandemic-Themed Song
Winner: The Police – Don’t Stand So Close to Me
Honourable Mention: Fortunate Son – the one about the new premier
Most Binge-able TV Show
Winner: Schitt’s Creek
Honourable Mention: Literal fall of the American empire on cable news
Best Pandemic Hobby Craze
Winner: Baking Bread
Honourable Mention: Ill-advised home renos
Best Haggie-ism
Winner: “Hope is a girl’s name, not a strategy”
Honourable Mention: **TIE** “Please don’t let them lick the handle of the shopping cart” and “If you use Tinder or Grindr, and you swipe right, you might be getting more than you bargained for”
Art by Gord Little.
