What Odds at City Hall: 5 December 2022

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O’Leary was in the mayoral seat today, as Mayor Danny Breen is attending the Big City Mayors’ Caucus.
Absent from today’s meeting was Cllr Debbie Hanlon as well as Cllr Maggie Burton—who announced she’d be stepping away two weeks ago for pregnancy-related reasons.
Last week Cllr Jill Bruce brought forth two notices of motion regarding parking and those amendments were now before Council.
They signed off on adopting an amendment to the St. John’s Paid Parking Regulations to add a provision for payment for use of electric vehicle charging stations on Saturdays, Sundays, or other defined as a holiday within the meaning of the Shops Closing Act, RSNL 1990, C. S-15.
Staying on the issue of electric cars, Council then approved the amendment to the St. John’s Ticketing Amendment Bylaw to add a provision related to the parking of vehicles that aren’t physically connected to the electric vehicle charging stations in parking spaces meant for charging electric vehicles.
Cllr Ian Froude said this was an important amendment, as it will help ensure that charging is happening at these spots, not just as a parking spot for any vehicle.
Garage Extension Shot Down
Council then unanimously voted to reject the proposed application for an extension to a commercial garage (nonconforming use) at 758 Thorburn Road, on the recommendation of the City Manager in accordance with Section 104(4)(d) City of St. John’s Act.
The City received an application to expand an extension to an existing commercial garage at 758 Thorburn Road. But the property is in the Broad Cove River Watershed and so development of lands within the Watershed is subject to Section 104(4) of the City of St. John’s Act.
Council then signed off on parking relief for six parking spaces at 55 Kiwanis Street for a physiotherapy clinic.
Council approved the application for a home occupation at 101 Pennywell Road for the inspection and virtual technical support for electric scooters, along with incidental retail sales.
Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No clients will visit either, said Cllr Jamie Korab.
How Sweet It Is
Something sweet is coming to Forest Road, as Council approved a discretionary use application for a home occupation at 174 Forest Road to produce small batch chocolates.
Its hours of operation have some variety, ranging from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As well, most orders will be delivered off-site, with customer pick-up available from on Friday between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On-site parking is provided.
And good news: three people wrote in to support the business.
“‘Tis the season for chocolates,” observed Deputy Mayor O’Leary.
Tender Talks
Stantec Consulting Ltd.—for $153,377.80 (HST included)—was awarded the contract to provide engineering services to add a sixth Southlands Pump at the Ruby Line Pump Station.
It’s for a 10 month-duration, said Cllr Sandy Hickman.
The only other bid came from Maderra Engineering Inc.
Provall Parts Limited secured a bid to supply and deliver Larue parts for the fleet division to be used on an as required basis—for $51,844.47 a year (HST not included).
This was a contract award without an open call because Provall Parts Limited is the sole provider for these parts.
The contract is for one year with two possible one-year extensions.
Deputy Mayor O’Leary asked what is “Larue” and a staff member explained it’s a brand name used in the large snowblower the City uses and so with the parts on hand they can do maintenance.
Council approved James Greey and Debbie Ryan’s appointments to the St. John’s Transportation Commission.
They will be filling the two vacant public-member positions on the board.
On top of that, there are three Commissioners who will be wrapping up their first two-year term at the end of this year: Lynn Zurel, Tolulope Akerele and Cllr Maggie Burton.
So the Commission asked the Council to appoint Zurel and Akerlel, as well as to confirm Cllr Burton for another two year term. They would also recommend Zurel as Chairperson. Council approved it.
Cllr Ron Ellsworth thanked those moving on from the commission for their efforts and as well as those joining for their interest. He added these appointments will all come into effect in January so he’s looking forward to a strong commission and going forward to take on issues.
Council voted to support the 73rd Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador Annual Conference and Trade Show through the sponsorship of a luncheon during the event—as requested.
The conference is taking place from October 25th to October 28th, 2023 and happens to be the largest annual conference and trade show in the province.
The City of St. John’s supports it through a luncheon, which costs approximately $20,000.
Cllr Ellsworth and Deputy Mayor O’Leary said this is a worthwhile investment.
Road Closures for Filming
On December 6 from 6:00 am – 3:00 pm, Montgomery Street from Tunis Court to Torbay Road will be closed for filming of SurrealEstate.
As well, December 7, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, Forest Road from Empire Avenue to Factory Lane.
New Years Bash
2022 is going out with a bang!
Council approved the road closures associated with the City of St. John’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks, and road closure and noise by-law extension associated with the George Street Association New Year’s Eve Event.
First up, the City of St. John’s fireworks is scheduled to take place on Quidi Vidi Lake on Saturday December 31 at 8:00 pm (with a backup date for January 1). It comes with the following road closures:
- The Boulevard, closed 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm from Legion Road to East White Hills Road
- Lake Avenue, closed at 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- Carnell Drive, closed at 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- Clancey Drive, closed at 6:30 pm – 8:30pm
- Lakeview Avenue, closed at 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
George Street Association is also planning a New Year’s Eve event on George Street on Saturday December 31. It’s a free event for all ages with a DJ on the George Street stage from 10:30 pm – 12:00 am as well as a pyrotechnics show at midnight at the top of Prince Edward Plaza.
The St. John’s Regional Fire Department has approved this preliminary plan and use of pyrotechnics.
The roads will be closed around George Street from Adelaide Street to Water Street between 9:00 pm – 12:30 am. Private security will be present to implement road closure. On top of that a noise by-law extension will go to 12:30 am.
Architect John Hancock has gotten an upgrade on the Built Heritage Experts Panel, taking on the role of chair after the departure of Rachael Fitkowski.
Council unanimously voted to approve his confirmation.
The Go Round
Cllr Carl Ridgley said last week he was at the Shea Heights Community Board who presented the REAL program with a cheque of $500, and so he thanked those involved.
As well, he wanted to clarify news around the City’s application for relief after the damage caused by post tropical storm Earle. He said the City did put in an application for funding from the province but they were not successful.
“I just want to reiterate the fact that the City of St. John’s, myself and Derek Coffey actually met with the provincial ADM and we did put in an application to help the residents and the City deal with the burden of what happened… And the response we got back from the province is that it didn’t get approved—and a list of a couple of reasons.”
Cllr Ophelia Ravencroft said December 3 was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and she wanted to give significant recognition to the local community and that she’d done her best to amplify their voices and to try to help meet their accessibility needs as best as possible.
She added she’s proud to be part of a Council that has seen many improvements, like the GoBus and accessible housing. She thanked the local advocates.
She also heard that Downtown St. John’s hosted an excellent Santa Claus Parade, and lauded them for having a sensory friendly area.
Cllr Bruce gave hats off to Tanya Haywood and her team for the Festival of Music and Lights, which was at Bowring Park. She said she brought her two teenagers to the event this past weekend and she noted how well everything was put together.
On another note, she said in the last week she’s been getting emails and calls over people parking their vehicles on their lawns. Cllr Bruce suggested this might be because of the parking ban that recently went into effect on snow clearing routes, but said there is a by-law against using your lawn as a driveway so please don’t do this.
Cllr Froude said he recently hosted an event on electric vehicle charging. There are now six charging stations in the area and 14 more are scheduled to be installed in the following months as well as others at City facilities for when the City’s fleet is upgraded to electric vehicles.
Cllr Hickman said the City’s leaf collection has now ended but added that if people need to dispose of their bags they can drop them off to Robin Hood Bay.
Deputy Mayor O’Leary added on to Cllr Bruce’s comments on the Festival of Music and Lights, noting it’s open for the holiday season. People can also use a QR code to enhance their experience.
As well next weekend is the Downtown Holiday fair, taking place December 10-11. There will be several different activities and events to keep people entertained, like musical guests and mummers. If the weekend’s weather is poor, the event skips to the following weekend.
