Varenyky for Your Thoughts

In recent years, many people have come from away and relocated to Newfoundland and Labrador. Since the start of 2021, 5,666 newcomers have arrived, a fact driven largely by immigration. Our province is growing in diversity. Newfoundland in particular, is no longer an isolated island community identifying only with the culture of its early settlers–the original “come from aways.” We now have an incredible opportunity to welcome newcomers and their customs and cultures as they bring fresh perspectives and dimensions to our province’s way of doing things, and broaden what it means to be a Newfoundlander and a Labradorian.
Listening to and learning from newcomers about their experiences transitioning here can offer important insights into how we can be more welcoming and inclusive. Creating space for the experiences they bring with them might also improve the functionality of our life here more generally.
To get one newcomer’s perspective on life in Newfoundland and Labrador, I conducted an interview with Anton Tsviliak, a recent arrival to the province. He came to St. John’s this year as an international student from Ukraine, something he planned to do before the 2022 Russian invasion. My family is hosting Anton while he completes his studies at CNA, and he was more than happy to share his story and experience of moving to the province. Although he hasn’t been here very long, he has many observations and insights to share about the cultural differences between his home in Ukraine and his new home in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here, in the interview transcript below, is what Anton had to say about his experience so far.
Anasophie Vallée: Did you go through a program to move to NL?
Anton Tsviliak: So, I went through a program called Home.internationalNL. I made the decision to go study in Canada and started working with a company called CanStart Group that helps students start their courses in Canada. They suggested for me to find a homestay through this NL program.
Were you able to consider other places, or was NL your only option?
I could have gone anywhere else, any place in Canada. But I was only looking at Newfoundland because, in my case, the financial situation was an issue. That’s why I went with Newfoundland because the education here is much cheaper.
Were you nervous at all when you first decided to move here?
Not really. I had been preparing for a long time. I had made the decision about a year ago, and so I felt ready. I wasn’t really nervous but, of course, I came here alone, and it was hard to leave behind my home and my family.
Did you have any expectations for what NL would be like? Or what the people would be like?
I heard that it would be a really beautiful place; that there would be a lot of nature. It is very beautiful! but I thought it was going to be a little bit more urban. I am from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and it took some time for me to get used to a smaller, less urban city. There are no skyscrapers here, haha.
When it comes to the people, I am not super familiar with Canadian geography or culture and stuff, so… I had heard that Canada is a safe country and that the people are nice and happy, but that was my only expectation.
What was your first impression when you got off the plane?
The airport was so small! Haha, I was wandering around when I first got off the plane. But when I went to the hotel, everything was very beautiful. It was in the night, and it was very bright. Yeah, it was good.
Then a few days later, I went to see the ocean, and I really liked it. After seeing the ocean, I was like, yeah, ok, I can stay here, haha.
Who was the first person you met? Who got you from the airport?
I met with a representative from the Association for New Canadians. He picked me up at the airport and brought me to the hotel. They set me up at the hotel for a few days before I moved in with my host family.
And was there anyone else in the same situation as you, either on the plane or at the hotel?
Before I got on the plane, I knew of one girl; she’s almost my relative. She decided to come here to NL as well. She now lives in the countryside of St. John’s. She decided to come here because of me and my parents, but I came alone. She travelled here a few days after I did. So, no, I think I was the only one who was from Ukraine at the time. I’m sure there were some that got off at my stop in Toronto.
My next flight from Toronto to St. John’s was delayed by 10 hours, haha. So I was sitting with people from that flight in the airport, and almost all of them were Canadians or Newfoundlanders.
But once I got to the hotel, there were like hundreds of Ukrainians in the same situation. My situation was a little bit different because I had decided to come here a year ago before the full invasion started. Their situation is–well, they are more like refugees. So, the Canadian government is helping them, and they are living at the hotel until they can apply for employment and for a homestay.
I have made a lot of new friends from Ukraine; there are a lot of new people that I now know and that I can talk to. There are definitely other people in the same situation as me.
Do you still have contact with your family? Have you been able to talk with them over the phone?
Here? when I came here? Well, we text a lot. We’ll have a conversation, a video call, like once per day. Usually, I’ll call them from college because of the difference in time. When I finish in college, it’s like 10 pm in Ukraine, so I’ll usually just call them then.
Did you find it a smooth transition, integrating into NL and moving in with your host family?
Yes, it wasn’t difficult at all. I just don’t like the bus system here. But it wasn’t hard at all because, I mean, again, Kyiv is a huge city compared to St. John’s and the transportation system there is much more complicated than here. My host family helped me get to college on my first day. So, any problems? No, no problems.
What would you say are the biggest differences between St. John’s and Kyiv? What were the first differences you noticed, and what else have you noticed since you first arrived?
It feels like it’s empty. So firstly, Kyiv is a huge city with a big population. Even if you go somewhere at night, well… in Kyiv right now at night there is—well, you can’t walk at night because I’m not sure how to say this, but after 11 pm, you cannot be on the street.
Ah, curfew! There is a curfew.
But earlier in the day, there are a lot of people on the streets compared to here. After 8 pm, there is like no one in the streets here in NL. I am actually enjoying this emptiness and calmness. But let’s–let’s just say that’s the big difference. The city’s just not that big.
The people are very nice, though.
What would you say you miss the most about Ukraine? Or, more specifically, from your home, your community, that you don’t have here?
Well, of course, my family and friends. But I miss the more urban city feel. That’s just what I’m used to. I don’t know, I do like it here, but I would probably like to live here as like an old man, haha it’s funny, but I do really enjoy being here.
Culturally, what did you find was the biggest adjustment for you?
Newfoundlanders speak very fast! They fill their speech with like an energy or something. I would say that I like it though because it gives you an energy as well. I like the dialect. I also like that Newfoundlanders really explain what they mean. I don’t find it hard to understand people, especially at my college.
When I first came, I understood like 80% of what people were saying, whereas now I would say it’s more like 100%. I am not a very shy person, but still, I find that I don’t feel very confident when I am speaking. I feel more confident speaking with my host family, but not at college when I am in class, and there are like 25 people sitting around. Especially if it is a long speech, I am comfortable with saying one phrase but not multiple sentences.
Do you feel at all that you’re being treated differently?
No, I’m not. I have made a lot of connections, and my group mates try and help me; they’re really nice. They all say that my English is pretty good. So, I am treated in the same way as everyone else.
Do your classmates help you to improve your English pronunciation and vocabulary?
I don’t know. I don’t really ask for help—like maybe sometimes I might ask, “what does that word mean?” or something, and they will explain it to me. Right now, I find my only problem is my speech. I have no issue understanding others, but I do need to work on my own pronunciation.
Is there anything from Ukraine that you would bring here that you think would improve NL?
Oh, I would definitely bring some food! Like Salo! It is like bacon but it’s not really bacon, haha. It has more fat than your bacon. It’s basically pork fat that is cured. It is very, very tasty. You just eat it with plain bread and garlic.
Oh, and I would also bring Borscht! It’s just perfect.
Ah, and varenyky, I think you call it pierogi but it’s varenyky, haha. I know both Ukrainian and Russian, and it is varenyky, not pierogi. It is the Russian word for pies. Although pierogi in Russian and Ukrainian does also mean pies, it’s not used in the same way.
You mentioned earlier the bus system in NL, is that something you feel is better in Ukraine?
Well, the bus is very…rare. Here it’s like one bus every 30 minutes. In Ukraine, it’s more like 10 minutes. In Ukraine, a lot of buses go in different directions. When I have to go to campus here, it’s around 3-4 km, and I have to take two different buses. But in Ukraine, I can travel on the same bus for up to 15 km. It’s definitely different, but I don’t know if I would change it. Maybe just to make it faster, haha. It’s just the need to change buses that I don’t understand. Like, if I am to drive in a car to campus, it takes about 5-10 minutes and then by bus, it can be 45 minutes. So, yeah, it’s just very different from what I’m used to.
In Ukraine, there is also a difference between private buses and government buses. Buses from private companies are faster, there are more of them, and they go in many different directions. Government buses are usually free for high school students, university students, and senior citizens. Also, with everything that’s been going on in Ukraine for the past 9 or so years, if you have been on the frontline, it is also free. And, of course, like in Kyiv I used to take the subway, this kind of public transportation would make my stay in NL perfect, haha.
Did you know any Canadian or Newfoundland stereotypes before moving here?
No, I don’t think so. Ok, wait… Moose!! I was expecting there to be moose everywhere! Also, I wasn’t sure if it was legal and haven’t gotten the chance to google it, but can you eat moose here?
Yes! We have moose stew and burgers.
Ah ok! I wasn’t sure when coming here if everyone ate moose. Of course, I had also heard of maple syrup and hockey. I knew before coming that Canadians love to play and watch hockey.
What are your thoughts on hockey now that you’re here?
I fell in love with hockey, haha. Tomorrow the Montreal Canadians play!
Do you think that that’s something you would now like to pick up and learn to play?
Of course! I’ve got my skates already. I’m ready to go.
Lastly, do you think that being here, your cultural identity is going to shift at all and meld with what would be considered Canadian or Newfoundland culture?
Yes, of course. I think that it’s pretty good to be like this. A person who travels is very, I would say, wise because they have seen a lot of how other people from different places and different cultures live. I’m glad I get to do the same.
