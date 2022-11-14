What Odds at City Hall: 14 November 2022

There were two proclamations to start off Monday’s council meeting. Mayor Danny Breen proclaimed this week as Global Entrepreneurship Week, and that November 20 is National Child Day.
He said they’re also flying the Global Entrepreneurship Week’s flag outside City Hall.
To mark National Child Day, people are encouraged to wear blue and to use the hashtag #NationalChildDay on social media.
The Meet the Mayor contest winners—Sophia Bishop and Jayden Drover—were also unveiled and brought out. The kids spent some time with the Mayor earlier in the day too, including a visit to Humane Services to see the pets there.
Absent from today’s meeting were Cllrs Maggie Burton, Ophelia Ravencroft and Carl Ridgeley.
SNT Solutions was awarded a contract valued at $268,927.50 (HST included) to replace the asphalt recycler.
According to the agenda the contract is for six months.
Built Heritage Experts Panel Bulks Up
Council recommended the appointment of two new members and an extension of membership on the Built Heritage Experts Panel.
Four people—John Hancock, Katherine Hann, Michelle Sullivan and Dawn Boutilier—had their terms extended. Plus William Simms and Brian Marler are new appointments to the board.
Council also approved that the landscape architect position in the Terms of Reference be amended to “Other – Demonstrated Relevant Experience.”
SurrealEstate Continues Filming
SurrealEstate is still filming in the City and has requested two road closures.
On November 15 and November 25 Duckworth Street between Cooks Hill and Plymouth Road will be closed from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm.
Then on November 17, Forest Road between Kings Bridge Road and Factory Lane will be closed from 6:00 pm – 1:00 am.
Local traffic and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the roads, said Cllr Debbie Hanlon.
Sunnyside Up
Council gave its stamp of approval for proposed exterior renovations to the coach house at 70 Circular Road—also known as Sunnyside—a designated Heritage Building.
This property has an interesting designation in the City: it’s not just the footprint of the building but the entire property is designated as heritage. For that reason, Council has to approve any changes to the coach house, explained Cllr Ian Froude.
The building was constructed all the way back in 1846.
So the owners want to replace the clapboard, trims and shingles. At the back they want to add a new gable roof and dormer windows as well as add a door on the side of the building, said Cllr Froude. The homeowner wants to turn the coach house into a dwelling unit.
“Last year Council made a change to the development regulations to allow consideration of a dwelling unit in a designated Carriage House. The use of the heritage building is going through the discretionary use process and will be brought to Council separately in the coming weeks.” he said.
Back in June, Council signed off on an application to repair or replace a retaining wall at the rear of 70 Circular Road.
Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O’Leary said she walks by this area often and it’s interesting to read about the history of the property and its past owners.
“I think it’s really great to see, certainly, the attention going into this property and obviously it has great value in the community.”
The Go Round
Deputy Mayor O’Leary spoke about the Community Service grants that cover the following topics: Community Groups and Organizations, Special Events and Festivals, Sporting Groups and Organizations, Artists and Arts Organizations and Capital Grants.
She added you can get more information at this website and the deadline to apply is 4 pm on November 25.
Cllr Hanlon read off some noteworthy numbers from the recent cruise season, which had been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. She noted that 26 cruise ships visited the City in the past season and the estimated annual economic impact was $8.1 million.
Cllr Jill Bruce said on October 18 the Youth Engagement Working Group held its first in-person youth forum, which she said was a great success. To follow up on that there will now be two virtual forums coming up, taking place on November 29 and January 26.
The November 29 event will take place from 6 – 8 pm on Zoom and they’ll focus on topics like arts and culture, active transportations as well as parks, trails and open spaces.
The January 26 virtual event will take place from 6 – 8 pm and will pool together what was heard at the previous two forums and from that, they will develop some suggestions to bring to Council.
She said people ages 18 to 30 who are interested in signing up can do so here.
Cllr Jamie Korab said leaf collecting is happening until December 2. He also added you can mulch the leaves with the grass.
