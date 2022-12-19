What Odds at City Hall: 19 December 2022

All but Cllrs Maggie Burton and Debbie Hanlon were present for the year’s final regular council meeting.
Council signs off on site work to rehabilitate Riverdale Tennis Club’s tennis courts at 4 Portugal Cove Road for the 2025 Canada Games.
Cllr Jamie Korab didn’t get into the details, but according to the agenda the developer wants to excavate three of the six tennis courts and remove material to an approximate depth of 1.2 metres. Those three courts will be rebuilt with new sub-base, base, asphalt, and court material to match the existing grades.
On top of that, the plan is to remove the overhead power lines and service the courts and existing lights through an underground electrical service, including the installation of underground conduit.
The carriage house at 70 Circular Road—which is a heritage building—has been unanimously approved to become a dwelling.
Last month this property—known as Sunnyside—was before Council, where renovations to the coach house were approved.
The carriage house would still be part of 70 Circular Road, so the property wouldn’t be subdivided.
Two people wrote in about the proposal, one voicing concern over the carriage house being turned into a short-term rental. They also were concerned with the City approving more lots built on the large property.
A second person wrote in to say they had no objections.
Council approved access to an estimated cost of $1,500,000 in funding from the Regional Wastewater Equipment Reserve to buy a bar screen.
Cllr Sandy Hickman said it’s important to replace them regularly.
Moreover, $2.7 million is also coming out of the Regional Wastewater Equipment Reserve for filter underdrain replacements.
Cycling Path Moves Forward
Good news cyclists! Council approved the design and construction of a shared-use path on the south side of Canada Drive.
“An active transportation route along Canada Drive will connect the existing shared-use path on Columbus Drive to the shared-use path under the Team Gushue extension in Mount Pearl,” said Cllr Korab. “It will ultimately connect with Kelly’s Brook trail via Columbus Drive to create an important east to west route at the core of the cycling backbone network.”
Cllr Hickman had a question for Deputy City Manager of Planning, Engineering & Regulatory Services Jason Sinyard, wondering how the road and the shared-use path will be divided, such as lines on the road or a concrete median. Sinyard replied that has yet to be determined.
Cllr Korab said a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be sent out in the spring, with funding and construction details to follow that.
Council approved the recommendations as presented to the Inclusion Advisory Committee on November 24 and Sustainable and Active Mobility Advisory Committee on December 1.
“Once approved we will implement the new core expansion in the field and activate the winter pedestrian recall as well when winter weather begins,” said Cllr Ian Froude. “Winter pedestrian recall will stay in place until weather becomes favorable and accessible to all. Winter pedestrian recall will be implemented recurrently for winters to come, until council decides otherwise.”
“Further discussions will be held with Metrobus in the new year,” he added.
The pedestrian core has been expanded to include Empire Avenue at King’s Bridge Road, Elizabeth Avenue at New Cove Road, Elizabeth Avenue at Torbay Road, and Elizabeth Avenue at Portugal Cove Road.
Cllr Ron Ellsworth raised concerns over the pedestrian core increasing, suggesting it could increase vehicles idling and potentially negatively impact the environment.
Jil Medon was then appointed to the Youth Engagement Working Group to fill a vacancy after a member missed a few meetings and then had no further interest in being in the group.
Life Safety Systems—a Division of Atlantica Mechanical Contractors Inc—was awarded a $73,629.90 (HST not included) per year contract to inspect and maintain City properties with sprinkler and standpipes.
The contract is for three years with a possible two year extension.
The two other bids came from Viking Fire Protection Inc. ($105,570) and Troy Life & Fire Safety Ltd. ($126,787.50).
Royal Freightliner Inc secured a bid for $56,145.72 (HST not included) to supply and deliver Freightliner, Sterling and Western Star Parts for the fleet division to be used on an as-required basis.
The other bid—whose bid was not in the agenda—came from Western Star Trucks Newfoundland Limited.
Council awarded a contract to supply and deliver Tenco Parts for trucks for the fleet division to be used on an as-required basis for $48,782 per year (HST not included).
The company is the sole provider of these parts so there wasn’t an open call for bids.
The contract is for one year with two possible one-year extensions.
CH2M Hill Canada Limited secured the $246,231 (exclusive of HST) contract to provide engineering support services, including programming, troubleshooting, system configuration and maintenance specifically related to the SCADA industrial control system at the City’s Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities.
The contract is for one year with two possible one-year terms.
This was also a contract awarded without an open call, as CH2M Hill Canada Limited is the exclusive provider for this service.
Curlers Coming to City
The City is laying out a spread for the Strathcona Cup 2023 Curling Bonspiel Tour.
The sponsored dinner is set to take place on January 16 and the event is expected to cost $2500 to $3000 and serve between 40 to 50 people.
This will mark the 120th year of the sporting event and brings together male curlers from Scotland and across Canada.
Cllr Korab then took a fond walk down memory lane. “Once every ten years Canada plays host to the event and it’s the world’s oldest international mens’ curling bonspiel.”
It last took place in St. John’s in 2013 “and at that time an event was hosted at City Hall and I did get to play the Scots at that time and I think my team was the only one that beat the Scots; just a little side note.”
Mayor Danny Breen added, “just pointing that out.”
Cllr Korab replied that it was probably the last game he’d won.
Travel Set for New Year
Cllrs Froude and Ophelia Ravencroft will be travelling to Ottawa from February 7-10 to take part in the Sustainable Communities Conference
Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O’Leary had previously been included in the team going but retracted her decision.
Council unanimously voted to approve their trip.
The amount was not disclosed in council, but the agenda noted the cost will be taken from the 2023 travel budget.
Cllr Froude said this next item is an information note—so no voting—regarding an upcoming issue regarding 62 Cuckhold’s Cove Road and the zone boundary between Residential 1 Zone and the Open Space Zone.
George Street Association is getting a road closure for its new years’ festivities on December 31.
The road closure will be on Duckworth Street, between New Gower Street and Bates Hill. The road closure will be from 11:45 pm to 12:15 am.
As the final item on the agenda for 2022, as noted by Mayor Breen, Council approved the travel costs for Cllr Hickman to attend the semi-annual meeting of the Canadian Capital Cities Organization in Ottawa from January 30 to February 3.
Cllr Hickman is the City’s representative on the Canadian Capital Cities Organization.
The Go Round
So all of those on councill wish everyone seasons greetings, including mention that Hanukkah started yesterday.
Cllr Korab brought up the issue of lighting at the dog parks, and said that lighting might be active at the Bowring Park dog park and that Newfoundland Power had to add a pole to the Quidi Vidi dog park. He also thanked staff for getting on this so quickly.
Cllr Ravencroft also thanked the Chabad of Newfoundland for hosting its public Chanukah Menorah Lighting yesterday at the Viking Building.
Cllr Ellsworth said he and Cllr Ravencroft have received a request from the Virginia Park Community Centre over the crosswalk. Students are coming out of school when it’s dark and crossing the road to the centre. While there’s usually staff on the crosswalk to ensure kids get across safely, he said there have been issues over speeding.
He said they’ve reached out to 311 and have staff look into better lighting and the RNC over enforcement. He also asked people to be more careful while driving this time of year.
Cllr Hickman said if people want updates on parking restrictions and snow clearing they can sign up on the City’s website for notices.
He also brought up Jeanette Holman-Price, whose daughter was killed by a dump truck 18 years ago and led a campaign for side guard measures. Cllr Hickman said St. John’s was quick to adopt this safety measure and that Holman-Price wanted him to share well-wishes.
Deputy Mayor O’Leary said in the new year a petition will be brought to Council over the issue of excessive lighting in the Outer Battery. She also brought up an issue circling around what the City can do on this issue regarding a section of the City of St. John’s Act and if the legal department could look at it for the future in terms of enforcement capabilities.
She then brought attention to some good news regarding doing away with single-use plastics.
Tomorrow the manufacturing, importing and sale of checkout bags, cutlery, food service ware, stir sticks and straws is basically going to be prohibited, which she called a step in the right direction. She added the rollout of this will continue in 2025.
Then a City staffer said that if Council would like them to look into the City of St. John’s Act, they can if they are directed to by Council.
Mayor Breen said they did meet with residents of the Outer Battery and there was a discussion, including a discussion with Municipal Affairs.
“But you know the issue in the Outer Battery is very unfortunate and that’s still continuing,” the Mayor said. “The City has made efforts through mediation to address that issue. I think that’s where the solution to this lies. And hopefully the parties can get together and find a resolution to the problem.”
He added they need a reworking of the City of St. John’s Act—which he brought up during the budget last week—and it needs the province to be active in this, so they can deal with issues being brought to the city by the public.
Mayor Breen then added earlier in the day he was with the Salvation Army and raising a flag at City Hall. He added this is a challenging time and encouraged people to give these groups their support.
After wishing people a happy holiday and safe new year, he added: “I hope the snow stays away. I’m not one for a white Christmas. I can handle a green Christmas but hey, a little bit of snow on Christmas Eve that melts on Boxing Day is pretty good for me.”
And that’s all for 2022. See you all in the new year!
