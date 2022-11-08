Call for Indy board members!

In February 2020, the Indy threw the last great party before the apocalypse. The first ever Indy Gala at The Lantern welcomed over 100 guests and raised over $10 000 to support the Indy’s fearless, independent journalism. A committee of volunteers led the charge and helped sell tickets, pour drinks, and run a legendary live and silent auction.
Now The Indy is looking for a new member to sit on our volunteer Board of Directors and co-lead the Indy Gala committee. Is it you? Read on to find out…
Need-to-have:
- Time to commit to Board responsibilities
- 2 hours/month for monthly Board meeting (zoom)
- 1-2 hours/week for fundraising committee work, and more time as required leading up to the Indy Gala (as early as March 2023)
- Ability to work as part of a volunteer team in partnership with the Chair of the Fundraising Committee,
- A commitment to the Independent’s mission, vision and values
Good-to-have:
- Experience that will help us throw an amazing gala – in areas like event planning, fundraising, communications, design, hospitality and/or project management;
- Lived experience not already represented on the Board of Directors (specifically people of colour, Indigenous folks, and folks outside the Overpass);
- Experience in not-for-profit operations or governance;
- Professional experience and networks not already represented on the Board of Directors (our Board has a majority of MUNL-adjacent folks).
How to express your interest:
Tell us what you would bring to the Board in one of the following formats:
- A 3-5 minute video or audio clip
- A 1-2 page letter of interest
- A 20-minute informal interview with a Board member
You are welcome to submit supporting documents such as a resume, but this is not essential.
Answer the following questions in your submission:
- Why do the Indy’s mission, vision and values resonate with you?
- What skills and experience would you bring to the Board of Directors generally, and specifically to the Indy Gala committee?
Please send files or a link to a file (on Google Drive or Dropbox) to [email protected] by December 1. If you would like to do an interview, please send an email to [email protected] to schedule a time by November 24.
Any questions?
Send an email to [email protected] if you’re wondering if you’d be a good fit. Happy to discuss the Board, the Indy, the Gala or the Fundraising Committee (I’m the Chair!).
Equity Statement
(This statement was developed by, and used with permission from, our fine friends at Briarpatch. Though the language here deals with hiring, we use the same principles in our recruitment of volunteers, including Board members.)
The Independent recognizes that in Canada, legacies of oppression and genocide are perpetuated through, among other things, hiring practices. White people, settlers, cis people, straight people, wealthy people, and men are given access and preferentially hired into permanent, well paying, high-esteemed jobs over Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, women, trans people, queer people, disabled people, and poor and working-class people.
Within media—an important mechanism of social change—this produces a ripple effect. Stories by and about marginalized groups are often diluted, tokenized, and sidelined—if not ignored completely. This limits people from marginalized groups’ ability to articulate demands and change the conditions of their oppression. One of the ways that The Independent participates in restoring justice is by implementing socially just hiring practices that counter these legacies. Through this practice we strive to ensure that The Independent values and centers the leadership of people from groups that are historically and currently identified as targets of genocide and oppression.
If you are applying for a position and would like consideration as a member of an equity-seeking group, please feel free to indicate this in your application. If you have concerns about a job ad or other hiring issue, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]