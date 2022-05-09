The Independent is expanding and seeking to refresh our roster of freelance journalists for one-off and/or recurring assignments. See below for more information.

We also have 2 temporary positions available, Assistant Editor and Journalist (Canada Summer Jobs). For these positions, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] by Sunday, May 22nd.

The Independent values equity and diversity and encourages applicants from all backgrounds. Qualified applicants from underrepresented groups will be prioritized for all positions. Please see our hiring policy below.

Assistant Editor

Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief, the Assistant Editor works with freelance writers to develop stories assigned by the Editor-in-Chief, edits content for copy and style, publishes stories to the website, and performs related tasks as assigned.

6 month contract, (June – November) approximately 15 hours per week, $22.50 per hour.

Qualifications:

Experience supervising others

Experience writing for news media

Experience editing for copy, style, and comprehension

Ability to work independently and with a team

Knowledge of web publishing (i.e. WordPress)

Education is an asset but not a requirement

Applicants will be required to have their own computer and internet access. This is a work-from-home position, open to any applicant in Newfoundland and Labrador. Applicants should email their cover letter and resume to [email protected] by Sunday May 22nd.

Journalist (Canada Summer Jobs)

This position is for a journalist who meets the following criteria mandated by the Canada Summer Jobs funding program:

(a) is between 15 and 30 years of age (inclusive) at the start of employment;

(b) is a Canadian Citizen, permanent resident, or person on whom refugee protection has been conferred under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act*; and

(c) is legally entitled to work according to the relevant provincial / territorial legislation and regulations.

*International students are not eligible. Recent immigrants are eligible if they are Canadian Citizens or permanent residents.

8 week contract, (June – July) 35 hours per week, $20 per hour.

Tasks and responsibilities include:

Receive assignments for stories, evaluate leads, and pitch compelling story ideas to the editor-in-chief, revise and edit work for editorial approval, and collaborate with other reporters and editors

Gather information for newsworthy stories through observation, interviews, investigation, and research

Travel to various locations to find current, relevant details about newsworthy events in real-time and after the fact

Analyze facts and information and determine the most effective way to tell the story

Write and report stories according to the prescribed style guides

Conduct research and data collection for other journalists

Some social media support and website updates/maintenance (SEO etc)

Applicants will be required to have their own computer and internet access. This is a work-from-home position, open to any applicant in Newfoundland and Labrador. Applicants should email their cover letter and resume to [email protected] by Sunday May 22nd.

Freelancers

We invite freelancers to submit their information using this form. This is an open, ongoing call for one-off and/or recurring assignments.

At the moment, we are specifically looking for writers and journalists to cover arts and culture, municipal affairs (outside of St. John’s), and in-depth journalism that focuses on areas outside of St. John’s.

Other editorial priorities include:

provincial politics

environment & climate change

Indigenous issues

social justice

healthcare

labour

immigration / multiculturalism

Please indicate on the form if there are other specific topics you are interested in covering.

Please see our rates here.

Equity Statement

(This statement was developed by, and used with permission from, our fine friends at Briarpatch.)

The Independent recognizes that in Canada, legacies of oppression and genocide are perpetuated through, among other things, hiring practices. White people, settlers, cis people, straight people, wealthy people, and men are given access and preferentially hired into permanent, well paying, high-esteemed jobs over Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, women, trans people, queer people, disabled people, and poor and working-class people.

Within media—an important mechanism of social change—this produces a ripple effect. Stories by and about marginalized groups are often diluted, tokenized, and sidelined—if not ignored completely. This limits people from marginalized groups’ ability to articulate demands and change the conditions of their oppression. One of the ways that The Independent participates in restoring justice is by implementing socially just hiring practices that counter these legacies. Through this practice we strive to ensure that The Independent values and centers the leadership of people from groups that are historically and currently identified as targets of genocide and oppression.

If you are applying for a position and would like consideration as a member of an equity-seeking group, please feel free to indicate this in your application. If you have concerns about a job ad or other hiring issue, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

Operations Manager at The Independent, Erin is an administrator who loves spreadsheets, cats, and stirring things up.