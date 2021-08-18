In addition to sitting on the Board of the Independent, Robin Whitaker is an occasional columnist and has contributed on issues ranging from electoral reform to shared-use trails. In her day job, she works as an anthropologist at Memorial University and is active in her union, MUNFA, which she served as President from 2017-2019. She was elected the Canadian Association of University Teachers Executive in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Robin grew up in Portugal Cove and now lives in St. John’s. She can often be found on a bicycle.