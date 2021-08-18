A flyer for "Organizing for the Common Good", a new regular series on labour activism that seeks to re-centre unions in the struggle for a fair and democratic society, provoke discussion, and encourage deep reflection on the labour movements in NL and beyond. What's working? What can we do better? How can we build on our power to benefit the collective good? CALL FOR PITCHES—We're actively soliciting articles on a rage of topics, including: - How do we reactivate class politics in and for these times? - Innovative approaches to bargaining, striking, organizing, and coalition-building - The union movement's potential to advance environmental justice - Intersections of gender-identity, sexuality, Indigeneity, disability, and race in organizing - How the labour movement uses its power for the common good & how we could expand this potential Interested? Send your short pitch to Robin Whitaker and Rhea Rollmann at labour@theindependent.ca
In addition to sitting on the Board of the Independent, Robin Whitaker is an occasional columnist and has contributed on issues ranging from electoral reform to shared-use trails. In her day job, she works as an anthropologist at Memorial University and is active in her union, MUNFA, which she served as President from 2017-2019. She was elected the Canadian Association of University Teachers Executive in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Robin grew up in Portugal Cove and now lives in St. John’s. She can often be found on a bicycle.