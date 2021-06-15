The Indy is Newfoundland and Labrador’s source for award-winning, cutting-edge independent media. We’re hiring an Operations Manager to assist with our organizational capacity as we grow.

If you’d like to get involved in not-for-profit, independent media, your application can be sent to [email protected].

Equity Statement

(This statement was developed by, and used with permission from, our fine friends at Briarpatch.)

The Independent recognizes that in Canada, legacies of oppression and genocide are perpetuated through, among other things, hiring practices. White people, settlers, cis people, straight people, wealthy people, and men are given access and preferentially hired into permanent, well paying, high-esteemed jobs over Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, women, trans people, queer people, disabled people, and poor and working-class people.

Within media—an important mechanism of social change—this produces a ripple effect. Stories by and about marginalized groups are often diluted, tokenized, and sidelined—if not ignored completely. This limits people from marginalized groups’ ability to articulate demands and change the conditions of their oppression. One of the ways that The Independent participates in restoring justice is by implementing socially just hiring practices that counter these legacies. Through this practice we strive to ensure that The Independent values and centers the leadership of people from groups that are historically and currently identified as targets of genocide and oppression.

If you are applying for a position and would like consideration as member of an equity-seeking group, please feel free to indicate this in your application. If you have concerns about a job ad or other hiring issue, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

Operations Manager

This is a paid position to support the Indy’s Editor-in-Chief, contributors, and Board.

This is a 6-month contract position, with the possibility of renewal (contingent on funding), paid at a rate of $20/hour on a part-time basis (20 hours/week).

Duties include:

Handle day to day operations; support editorial staff; support executive board

Volunteer Coordination; maintain database of volunteers, assist committees, assist projects (eg Gala fundraiser), and recruit new volunteers

Chair fundraising committee and implement fundraising plan

Coordinate and work with partner organizations (ie website hosts, tech teams, etc)

Apply for relevant grants and programs

Point of Contact for non-editorial tasks, e.g. Indiegraf, CNA journalism program, industry groups (Press Forward), donors, community partners (MUNFA, CUPE, etc)

Administration duties: maintain organizational platforms: Gsuite (shared drive, calendar, contacts) and slack channel, record BoD meeting minutes, maintain contact information for donors

Application deadline: 5:00pm on June 30, 2021

Questions? Applications? Email [email protected]