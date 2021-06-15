The Indy is Newfoundland and Labrador’s source for award-winning, cutting-edge independent media, and we’re recruiting two new Board members. If you’d like to get involved in not-for-profit, independent media, your application can be sent to [email protected].

Equity Statement

(This statement was developed by, and used with permission from, our fine friends at Briarpatch.)

The Independent recognizes that in Canada, legacies of oppression and genocide are perpetuated through, among other things, hiring practices. White people, settlers, cis people, straight people, wealthy people, and men are given access and preferentially hired into permanent, well paying, high-esteemed jobs over Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, women, trans people, queer people, disabled people, and poor and working-class people.

Within media—an important mechanism of social change—this produces a ripple effect. Stories by and about marginalized groups are often diluted, tokenized, and sidelined—if not ignored completely. This limits people from marginalized groups’ ability to articulate demands and change the conditions of their oppression. One of the ways that The Independent participates in restoring justice is by implementing socially just hiring practices that counter these legacies. Through this practice we strive to ensure that The Independent values and centers the leadership of people from groups that are historically and currently identified as targets of genocide and oppression.

If you are applying for a position and would like consideration as member of an equity-seeking group, please feel free to indicate this in your application. If you have concerns about a job ad or other hiring issue, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

Board Members

The Board of Directors supervises management functions of the Indy and makes sure the media outlet has the resources and support it needs to operate smoothly. The Board does not play an editorial role.

Board members are expected to:

● Attend monthly board meetings

● Volunteer 5-10 hours per month

● These are volunteer, unpaid positions

We are particularly seeking people with fundraising experience. Experience with independent media, journalism, and community organizing is an asset although not required.

Application deadline: rolling deadline.

Email: [email protected]. Tell us a bit about yourself and why you want to help build independent journalism in Newfoundland and Labrador.